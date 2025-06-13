The much-awaited teaser launch of Prabhas' The Raja Saab, an upcoming horror-comedy, is all set to release on June 16, 2025. However, in a shocking turn, a leaked version of the teaser began circulating online just days before the launch. The makers immediately issued a strong statement, warning that strict action would be taken against any individuals or social media handles sharing the leaked content. They urged fans to support the film by refraining from engaging with pirated footage and to wait for the official release.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers issued a clear warning: "Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let's celebrate responsibly. Be aware."

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar and is expected to be a blend of mass appeal, supernatural elements, and comedy. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles and will release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, on December 5, 2025.

This marks a genre shift for Prabhas, who is widely known for his larger-than-life roles in action and mythological films. The teaser leak comes at a time when the South Indian film industry is grappling with increasing cases of piracy, with similar incidents reported for other high-profile projects.

The dates of the REBEL FESTIVAL ?

⁰Teaser on JUNE 16th at 10:52 AM⁰Worldwide Grand Release - DECEMBER 5th#Prabhas #TheRajaSaab #TheRajaSaabOnDec5th pic.twitter.com/pakHM2hysr — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) June 3, 2025

The film is produced by People Media Factory, a production house known for its high-quality films and successful projects. Thaman S, a renowned music composer, is responsible for the film's soundtrack. In The Raja Saab Prabhas portrays Jai Singh Azad, delivering a performance that highlights his versatility as an actor.

His portrayal in the film is highly anticipated, with fans eager to see how he navigates the complex layers of a romantic-horror narrative. Yogi Babu essays the role of Raja Saab, bringing his unique comedic timing and charm to the screen.