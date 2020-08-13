Confusions around Prashant Neel's next movie have continued after fresh rumours of his collaboration with a top actor. Once again, there are now reports that claim that he is teaming up with Prabhas.

On Junior NTR's birthday, Prashanth Neel had wished him and had given a strong hint of collaborating with the Young Tiger. Thus putting an end to the rumours of his film with Prabhas, but now the latest speculations say that the KGF creator will directing the Rebel actor in an action thriller.

"Prabhas and Prashanth have wanted to collaborate since the latter's debut film, Ugramm, and have discussed several ideas in the past. However, things did not materialise then. But now, Prabhas has liked an idea and wants it to be his 22nd film. It will take off only in 2022," Mumbai Mirror quotes a source as saying.

The tabloid reports that the story is about the underworld mafia and Prabhas plays the role of messiah of masses. The source adds, "He will take on a bunch of baddies. The basic plot is along the lines of Ugramm, but the treatment is more contemporary and it will be mounted on a more lavish scale."

Like Prabhas' Baahubali series and Saaho and Prashanth Neel's KGF, the forthcoming flick will be a pan-India flick with an unabashed celebration of heroism. The director has decided to rope in best talents from Kannada and Telugu films.

Prashanth Neel is currently working on KGF 2 after which he is expected to join hands with Junior NTR. On the other side, Prabhas has to complete his next flick Radhe Shyam and Nag Ashwin's film in which he pairs up with Deepika Padukone.