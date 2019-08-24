Rumours of Prabhas' dating Anushka Shetty have been doing rounds for years now. The actor, who is now gearing up for the release of his next movie Saaho, is being repeatedly asked about his equation with her and about their wedding wherever he goes.

The 39-year old, who was in Bengaluru on Friday, 23 August, to promote Saaho, was asked the same question again, but this time Prabhas gave hilarious response to the reporter who asked about what is happening between him and Anushka.

"Whatever I tell you have already decided," Prabhas, on a funny note, said to the reporter. The media, across the country, has been reporting on his relationship with Anushka for over two years now. From tying the knot to the stars' looking to buy a house together in Los Angeles in the US, there have been end numbers of speculations about them.

In the same press meet, a reporter asked whether he has plans to buy a home in the US along with Anushka, for which he said on a lighter note that for the actor, who has done three films in seven years, do not have money to buy home in India.

In another interview, while taking about his affair with Anushka, Prabhas had stated that it is just a rumour. "If there was something between Anushka and me, you would have spotted us somewhere in these two years. But we haven't been seen anywhere, so obviously, it is a rumour, no? We can't hide in the room for two years. We are actors and people will recognise us when we step out. So, it's just a rumour. If people don't want to believe us, I can't help it," Prabhas was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's chemistry in the Baahubali series remained one of the major attractions of the two-part film. It was during the making of the film that the rumours of their relationship started doing rounds.

Although they have denied every now and then, the questions on their affair refuse to die.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Saaho, which will hit the screens on 30 August. It is an action thriller made with international standards. He has paired up with Shraddha Kapoor in Sujeeth-directorial flick.