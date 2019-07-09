Actor Prabhas is someone who appears very rarely in public events and reality-based shows. He, basically, is very shy and he always loves those people around him, who let him live and love his laziness. He hardly makes his presence at award functions.

He talks very less and has his own set of friends with whom he chills. He loves eating Nellore Chapala Pulusu and especially when his mom cooks it.

There's a lot more of Prabhas for his fans to know. But who is going to tell us about him? Will the actor himself does? Our answer is yes if the news that we have learnt is very much true.

As per the latest news, the actor is going likely to take part in a reality show in Telugu. Host Pradeep Machiraju's Konchem Touch Lo Untey Cheptha has invited Prabhas to be part of the show. It seems that Pradeep has requested Prabhas to be part of the show a lot of times, but he has been busy with Baahubali.

It is said that Prabhas has finally given a nod to Pradeep and promised him that he will be on the show.

Meanwhile, promo for season 4 of Konchem Touch Lo Untey Cheptha has been on air and very soon, the show will go on air. This show is one of the most popular shows on Telugu television channels and the fan base the show has is immense.

Well, an official confirmation from the television channel and management are yet to confirm the news about the actor being part of the show.

On the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Saaho and he has been shooting for Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial too, which has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.