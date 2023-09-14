The highly anticipated movie "Kalki 2898 AD," starring Prabhas, has fallen victim to leaks causing concern among fans and the film industry. Prabhas, a renowned Pan Indian star, has been juggling the shooting of "Kalki 2898 AD" alongside preparations for the release of "Salaar," directed by Prashanth Neel.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, "Kalki 2898 AD" is still striving to make its mark in the public's consciousness, as the project has remained shrouded in secrecy despite being touted as India's most expensive film.

Recently, an unauthorized picture of Prabhas on the set of "Kalki 2898 AD" emerged on the internet, leaving the film's creators dissatisfied. They have earnestly requested fans not to divulge any further details about the project.

The film is set in the near future and has garnered attention for its sleek teaser, which made its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 20. "Kalki 2898 AD" promises a unique blend of futuristic elements with mythological twists, and director Nag Ashwin is reportedly planning to split it into two parts for maximum impact.

The star-studded cast includes Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Pasupathy in pivotal roles, with Prabhas taking the lead. Santhosh Narayanan is crafting the film's music, while Vyjayanthi Movies is backing this ambitious mythological sci-fi venture.

As fans eagerly await more information about "Kalki 2898 AD," the filmmakers are on high alert to prevent further leaks and preserve the excitement surrounding this colossal cinematic endeavour.

Meanwhile, 'Salaar" got postponed and the postponement was officially announced by the makers of the film today. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead antagonist. "Salaar" is part of the KGF universe and fans have to wait to know the official release date.