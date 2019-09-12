The fervour that Prabhas's fans had for Saaho is coming down slowly, with their focus being shifted to the actor's next film. The Baashubali star is currently working with Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame, on a film that he was simultaneously shooting for along with Saaho. The first sequence of the film, with some major scenes, was shot in exotic location of Spain and Italy.

Produced by UV Creations in association with Gopi Krishna Movies, the film will star Pooja Hedge as the leading lady. Sasha Chettri, the youngster who attained fame with the Airtel ad campaign, will also play a key role. Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju will also play an important part.

Although Prabhas is somebody who prefers to sport a lean look, he put on a lot of weight for Baahubali and maintained it for Saaho. A source recently revealed that Prabhas is not happy with his physique and is currently busy prepping up for his next film.

A source close to the production house revealed that Radha Krishna wants Prabhas to sport a muscular look for the film. So, the 38-year-old actor is undergoing vigorous training and following a fitness programme along with a strict diet to attain the new look. Rumours are also doing rounds that Prabhas will be seen shirtless for a scene in the film.

The film is tentatively titled as #Prabhas20 and set in the backdrop of 1970. Prabhas is said to be playing an expert in palmistry. There were rumours that the film might be titled either Amor, which means love in Spanish or Jaan.