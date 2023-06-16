Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan hit the screens today and opened to mixed reviews at the box office. The entire hype for the film has been created purely by the massive fan base of Prabhas. But the excitement of the fans went overboard due to various incidents that took place.

Fans of Prabhas broke the glasses of the Jyoti theatre in the Ramachandrapuram area of Sangareddy district due to a delay in the screening of the movie and a poor sound system. A case has also been registered against the miscreants.

As per the reports, the theatre management sold the online tickets to the public and announced that the show starts on June 16, at 6.30 am. But due to various technical reasons, and delay in the license, the management could not start the show on time.

In this regard, the accused created a nuisance at the movie theatre and damaged theatre window glasses, and broke cool drink bottles.

Also, at Prasad IMAX, fans of Prabhas have beaten up a reviewer for sharing a negative review of the film. They threatened him to stop talking rubbish about the film and said 'It would be good for you if you leave this place right away'. The heated argument went worse as fans of Prabhas started to beat the reviewer.

అదిపురుష్ సినిమా కోసం బీర్ బాటిల్‌తో చేయి కోసుకున్న ప్రభాస్ అభిమాని



ఆదిపురుష్ సినిమా విడుదల నేపథ్యంలో ప్రభాస్ అభిమానులు థియేటర్ల వద్ద హల్ చల్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలో పలువురు శృతిమించి ప్రవర్తిస్తున్నారు. ఓ థియేటర్ వద్ద ఓ అభిమాని బీరు బాటిల్ను పగలగొట్టి, దాంతో ప్రభాస్ పోస్టర్… pic.twitter.com/K7oMwRuUNE — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) June 16, 2023

The victim, later, said that Prabhas should condemn what his fans have done and treat him with good food. Many fans have come to his rescue and said what happened at the theatre is not fair.

On the other hand, another fan of Prabhas broke beer bottles on his head under the influence of alcohol and even injured himself with the broken pieces.