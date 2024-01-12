Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated sci-fi film, "Kalki 2898 AD," directed by Nag Ashwin, now has a different release date. The creators announced on social media that this grand film will hit theaters on May 9, 2024.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production company, shared this update on its social media pages. They posted a fresh poster featuring Prabhas and wrote, "The story that concluded 6,000 years ago will begin on May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds. #Kalki2898AD." Initially planned for release on January 12, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

Prabhas excitedly shared the movie poster, announcing, "The countdown to the future has begun! #Kalki2898AD in theatres worldwide on 9th May 2024." Joining the enthusiasm, Amitabh Bachchan also posted the updated poster on his Instagram.

The latest poster, unveiled today to announce the release date, showcases Prabhas in a striking new look, donning a shield and wielding a stick. With long hair and a beard, Prabhas exudes a macho appearance. The poster also features a spacecraft, adding to the intrigue.

It's noteworthy that May 9th holds a special significance in the history of Vyjayanthi Movies, known for iconic films like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, the award-winning Mahanati, and the blockbuster Maharshi. The date has become synonymous with the studio's successful cinematic endeavors.

At an event in IIT Bombay last month, Nag Ashwin discussed about "Kalki 2898 AD,"

He said, "This will be India's K. It's India's Project K, India's Kalki. It's one film and I think that's enough".

The movie's official title, "Kalki 2898 AD," was revealed by the creators at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July 2023. The first glimpse of the film unveiled a futuristic world featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. They were depicted as warriors in a war-like scenario. In a prior statement about the event, the director expressed, "India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience."