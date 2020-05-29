Prabhas starrer Baahubali created a storm on the silver-screen after it's release in 2015. SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' became one of the highest-grossing movies of India and the audience showered their immense love on the movie. But not only in India, this film still has universal appeal. So much that the movie's second leg was now being shown in Russia on TV.

The sequel of the movie 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' was released in 2017, and registered a remarkable success at the global box-office by shattering over Rs 1800 crore in all versions. The blockbuster movie that starred South sensation Prabhas, Rana Dagubati and Anushka Shetty in lead roles, with an ensemble star cast like Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nasser was recently featured on Russian TV. The clip from the movie was shared by the Russian Embassy.

'Baahubali 2 on Russian TV'

Russian Embassy took its official Twitter handle to share the glimpse from the movie and wrote, "Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: the Baahubali with Russian voiceover!"

? Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: the Baahubali with Russian voiceover! pic.twitter.com/VrIgwVIl3b — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) May 28, 2020

Baahubali part 1 and 2 were made in Telugu and the film was dubbed in Hindi for a wider audience. As soon as the news got out about the telecast of the movie in Russia, fans went crazy. Netizens from all over the country started thanking Russia and Russians for receiving the blockbuster mythological action drama with such affection.

One of the fans tweeted, "Thank you from Telugu film industry and from Telugu speaking people.. Another addition to the list along with Pasivadi Pranam (1987) got dubbed into the Russian language." While other user asked Russian Embassy, "I wonder how song will be sung in Russian.. please upload that video having a song or background song."

To this hilarious question, the Russian Embassy replied, "They just put subtitles". This gesture by the Russian government once again highlighted the strong bonds that both countries have when it comes to movies. In the past, Bollywood superstars like Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty have been highly adored by the Russians.