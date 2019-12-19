Rebel star Prabhas, with highest-grossing movies like Baahubali 1, 2 and Saaho to his credit, has achieved more popularity and stardom than Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan in a shorter time.

Prabhas has always been one of the most humble and down to earth persons. Almost his every film is included in the list of blockbuster Telugu movies. He is the star who took over the hearts of many and the fan frenzy for the actor is absolutely real.

No other actor has the kind of stardom that Prabhas enjoys. Compared to other South stars like Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan, Vijay and Mahesh Babu, its the Baahubali actor who has a huge fandom not only in South but pan India and also globally.

Rajinikanth debuted in the year 1975 with Apoorva Raagangal and Kamal Haasan in the year 1959 with Kalathur Kannamma, whereas Prabhas got his first project in the year 2002 with the movie Eshwar. He gave many blockbusters such as Mr Perfect, Rebel, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Saaho and a lot more.

Prabhas has always been praised by the audience and the critics. His fans have already declared him the Nation's Forever Crush as his intensity on-screen is just sheer perfection.

Recently, Prabhas gave a super surprise to his fans by meeting them. Many Saaho T-shirts and box of chocolates were given as a token of appreciation for his one of the blockbuster movies, Saaho. The fans were welcomed with a lot of gratitude in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in the film Saaho and will be next seen under the direction of Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is 'Amour' that stars Pooja Hegde opposite him.