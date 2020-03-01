Many popular directors are waiting in the queue to narrate their stories to Bahaubali star Prabhas. But the actor has given a nod to Nags Ashwin and it is going to be one of the most awaited projects in the Telugu cinema.

Produced by Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt, and Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the storyline of the film has been leaked much before it went on floors. The film is said to be a sci-fi thriller, with time travel taking the centre stage.

Prabhas's remuneration

Now, the remuneration of Prabhas for the film has been revealed and it is shocking. Reports claim that after cutting out the production costs, producer Ashwini Dutt has decided to given 60 per cent of the profits as remuneration to Prabhas. If things go as per the plans, the actor might get around Rs 100 to 120 crore as remuneration. Also, it is revealed that the producer has decided to invest around Rs 200 crore as the budget and release it in various languages.

Prabhas 21 is going to have loads of fantasy elements as crucial points. This project, which will go on floors by the end of this year and release in the second half of next year, is yet to get a title, wrote Nag Ashwin in his tweet.

On the other side, Prabhas is currently busy shooting for #Prabhas20 which is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame. Produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies, the film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. It is expected to release in October. It is said that the film might have O Dear or Radhe Shyam as titles.

Speculations that the actor has given a nod to Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame are doing rounds on social media and as of now, nothing yet has been confirmed or made official about it. Fans of Prabhas are quite excited to the list of the films the actor is going to be part of. Let us see what the actor has to say about it.