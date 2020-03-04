Expectations of Prabhas's collaboration with Nag Ashwin is reaching heights with each passing day. Produced by Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is all set to go on floors by the end of this year and will likely release by the end of next year. Except for the news that Prabhas is on board, the makers haven't revealed anything else about the film, or its cast.

But as per reports, it being said that the makers of this film which is tentatively titled Prabhas 21, is said to have approached Deepika Padukone to play the lead actress in the film. Sources from the production say that the team of Prabhas 21 are excited about casting Deepika.

Official confirmation from Nag Ashwin is awaited

Apparently, the makers had met Deepika to narrate the script of the film and the actress is said to have been impressed by it. However, an official confirmation from Nag Ashwin or someone from the team on the same is awaited and it is not yet known whether she has given a nod to the project or not. If things really work, as per the expectations, this film will mark Deepika's debut in Telugu film industry.

Basking in the success of her latest flick Chhapaak, Deepika is definitely one of the topmost actresses in Bollywood and she being part of a Telugu film that is being made on a pan-India level.

Also, this is not the first time Prabhas is going to have a Bollywood heroine if things work out. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut for Ek Niranjan and Shraddha Kapoor for Saaho. Keeping the craze he has garnered with Baahubali and Saaho in mind, actresses are not in a mood to let go the chance of being part of his films if they are offered.