On Saturday, Neeraj Chopra broke the Indian jinx at the Olympics and how ---with a javelin gold for India with 87.58 m. Elated was the country that the national anthem was played at the venue for the first time.

Even before the National Anthem could be finished playing at the Tokyo Olympics after the incredible historic performance, his social media followers swelled from 145k to a whopping 400k and is still counting.

Subedar Neeraj Chopra clinched India the first gold at the Tokyo Olympics and second-ever gold medal at the Olympics. He also became the first Indian athlete in history to win an Olympics title. With so many firsts to his list now, Neeraj didn't let any of the proverbial slips happen between the cup and the lip.

The 23-year-old sporting rock star with a throw of 87.58 metres in the javelin competition, is ahead of the world champion of 2021 J. Vetter of Germany and straightaway qualified for the men's javelin final in a stunning first attempt.

Know your Olympian, up close and personal

Chopra also happens to be India's first-ever junior world champion. This is also why he was selected in the Indian Army as a junior commissioned officer (JCO) in the post of Naib Subedar in 2016. Normally, sportspersons make it to non-commissioned ranks in the Indian Army but he was able to make it to junior commission with his superb potential in javelin throw.

His selection in the Army was the major step he needed to take as that meant he could support his family financially while continuing training in sports. Little wonder, after his selection in the Army in 2016, he went onto hit sporting milestones one after the other. A gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 followed and soon after, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award. The same year, he also brought home a gold in the Asian Games.

Not many people are aware that the Haryana-born javelin thrower is the son of a farmer and grew up in Khandra village of Panipat. Going by his own interviews in the past, he was, in fact, overweight as a child, a far cry from his athletic body now. He weighed 90 kg at the age of 12 and hadn't heard of, or even seen a javelin, let alone throw it.

He is quite active on social media and often gives his fans a glimpse of his life via candid moments. "Heading to my first Olympic games at Tokyo 2020. With a bag full of excitement. It's time to give it all. India keep supporting," he shared on his Instagram account.

Now as he returns back home with a gold, the entire nation is supporting him even more with a bag full of excitement, while it's time soak it all in. His home state Haryana has already announced a cash reward of Rs. 6 crore to Neeraj Chopra, with many more in the pipeline.