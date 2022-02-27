The Russian-Ukraine conflict is all over the news, dominating headlines with each passing development. Russian president Vladimir Putin is facing severe backlash for his actions, and sanctions against the country haven't been enough to stop the "full-scale invasion." Not just world leaders, people from across the world are showing their support for Ukraine, while condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine. Joining the forces, many US and Canadian bars as well as liquor stores have gone beyond traditional criticism to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Crown liquor stores in several Canadian provinces have pulled Russian products, including Vodka, from their shelves, local media reported. In Ontario, Peter Bethlenfalvy, finance minister of the biggest province in Canada, said he was directing the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) to withdraw products produced in Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We strongly support the federal government's efforts to sanction the Russian government," Bethlenfalvy was quoted as saying in a statement. "We will continue to be there for the Ukrainian people during this extremely difficult time."

The reports said the LCBO carries around 25 Russian-produced products and that the stores could remove them within 24 hours. Crown liquor stores in other four provinces, namely the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation, New Brunswick liquor stores, Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, and Manitoba Liquor Mart made similar moves on Friday, according to the reports.

Pouring Russian vodka down drains

Russia's signature alcohol drink, its famous vodka, was the recipient of the bar owners' wrath. In one video, which has gone viral on social media, a man can be seen pouring out bottles of Russian alcohol on the ground. The owner of a bar in Bend, Oregon filmed himself emptying two bottles of Russian vodka. He said it was worth losing a few hundred dollars over the spilled vodka as to mark his protest against Russia.

Similar protests were seen in the US. Jacob Liquor Exchange in Wichita, Kansas, removed over 100 bottles of Russian vodka from the shelves and also poured some into the ground.

"I think the whole world knows by now that Russia's at war with Ukraine for no apparent reason," Jamie Stratton, wine director and partner of the store, told KSNW-TV in Wichita. "I guess this is our sanction ... and this may be small, but every small thing makes a difference."