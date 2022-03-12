After Beast, Vijay is all set to join hands with director Vamsi Padipally for an emotional drama. We have already reported that Pushpa girl Rashmika Mandanna will be pairing up with the actor for the first time on screen. While the makers have also approached Ajith's Vivegam villain, Vivek Oberoi to play the villain. Expected to go on floors on Ugadi, April 2, the team is looking for a Diwali or Pongal release.

Interestingly, Ajith's next film tentatively titled AK61 is also looking for a Diwali release. The bank heist thriller is expected to go on floors on April 19. Helmed by H Vinoth, the film will bring back Ajith, the villain on screen. Will, there be an Ajith vs Vijay clash at the box office this Diwali? We will have to wait and watch.

Though Ajith vs Vijay will be a clash of the titans at the box office, most of the time, filmmakers, producers and even the actors don't prefer the clash as it can eat up each other's business prospects. The last time the actors clashed at the box office was in 2014 Pongal. It was Ajith's Veeram vs Vijay's Jilla, and the rest is a known story.

Their rivalry on-screen dates back to 1996 when Vijay's Coimbatore Mapla clashed with Ajith's Vanmathi. However, both the actors were struggling stars looking to crave a place for themselves. To be precise, a full-fledged fan war began only in 2001 when Ajith's Dheena clashed with Vijay's Friends.

Interestingly, both the films opened with positive feedback and were a huge success. Dheena is indeed an important film in Ajith's career, probably the first time he was seen in a mass hero avatar. And of course, he was christened Thala after the film.

The rivalry peaked with Villain vs Bhagavathi, Anjaneya vs Thirumalai, Paramasivan vs Aadhi, and Aalwar vs Pokiri. However, considering the post-pandemic situation of Kollywood, it is highly unlikely that the stars will agree to a clash.

Trade pundits believe that dividing the number of screens will affect the collections of both flicks. Regardless of the financial analysis, fans are always excited for a box office clash and are keen to see their favourite actor win the race.