24 min: Goal! Diego Costa gets the equaliser for Spain. After receiving a high ball just outside the penalty area, the striker holds on to the ball exceptionally well to drill it into the low corner past Rui Patricio.

VAR was employed to check if Costa had fouled Pepe in the buildup but the replays showed nothing.

22 min: Nothing comes off the corner for Spain but Portugal break on speed again. This is another brilliant chance for Santos' men as Ronaldo is yet again free on the left. However, Guedes once again fails to finish well.

21 min: This is exhilarating football. Andres Iniesta makes a good run from the left before finding Silva in the box. The Manchester City star's shot is deflected away. Another corner for Spain.