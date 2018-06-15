Hello and welcome to the live updates of Group B's second match of Fifa World Cup 2018 between European champions Portugal and former champions Spain at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.
Here's our take on what could happen in the much-anticipated clash.
Live Updates
Goal. Spain equalise after Diego Costa fires past Rui Patricio
24 min: Goal! Diego Costa gets the equaliser for Spain. After receiving a high ball just outside the penalty area, the striker holds on to the ball exceptionally well to drill it into the low corner past Rui Patricio.
VAR was employed to check if Costa had fouled Pepe in the buildup but the replays showed nothing.
22 min: Nothing comes off the corner for Spain but Portugal break on speed again. This is another brilliant chance for Santos' men as Ronaldo is yet again free on the left. However, Guedes once again fails to finish well.
21 min: This is exhilarating football. Andres Iniesta makes a good run from the left before finding Silva in the box. The Manchester City star's shot is deflected away. Another corner for Spain.
Portugal create more chances
19 min: Spain's Sergio Busquets gets the first yellow card of the match.
18 min: Free kick for Portugal. Ronaldo takes it but hits it straight into the wall. This is a great, great start for Fernando Santos' men.
17 min: Great opportunity for Portugal on the counter. Goncalo Guedes sears forward as Cristiano Ronaldo runs up the left flank.
However, the 22-year-old had to do all the work on his own after his senior teammate slowed down while thinking about off-side positions. Guedes slams it straight into De Gea who came off his lines to stop the counter-attack.
Spain slowly making strides forward
12 min: Spain haven't been bogged down after conceding an early goal. David Silva and Isco have been busy down the left flank and the former almost got things levelled in the 10th minute.
Spain also get their first corner in the 12th minute. They took it short but nothing came off it.
Ronaldo joins elite list
With the campaign opening-goal, Ronaldo becomes only the fourth player after Uwe Seeler, Pele and Miroslav Klose to score goals in four World Cups. What a start to the Real Madrid forward. Portugal fans couldn't have asked for better from the slow-starters.
What a start. Ronaldo puts Portugal ahead from the spot
Goal! Ronaldo does it for Portugal as early as in the fourth minute. His 82nd international goal gives the European champions a great start.
The Real Madrid forward was brought down inside the box by his teammate Nacho. The referee didn't waste a second to signal a penalty for Portugal.
Ronaldo does it in style by sending it towards the top-right corner with David de Gea going the opposite direction. Scenes!
The big mach gets underway
Spain get the ball rolling. They have four players who are playing against their Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. And the Real Madrid superstar gets his first touch sooner than expected.
Good start from Portugal, early pressure from them.
All set for the kick-off
The two teams are here. The national anthems are being played. And, as expected, it's an electrifying atmosphere at the Fischt Stadium.
Here are some numbers to crunch ahead of the big game. Cristiano Ronaldo has only scored three goals so far over three World Cup appearances and he has never scored against Spain at the quadrennial tournament. Will that change today?
Luis Garcia believes Spain will be able to get over Lopetegui's sacking and deliver today
Spain have had to go through a lot over the last two days after coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked, leading to last-minute drama. Sporting director Fernando Hierro was hurriedly appointed as the head coach.
However, former Spain international Luis García, who is carrying out duties as a television commentator with SPN Sports India, believes Spain have the experience to pick themselves up and deliver on the big night.
The likes of Andres Iniesta Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, and David Silva are going to be key for them, given their experience of playing such big-ticket matches in the past.
Hierro though has promised that he wouldn't tinker with the combination that had worked wonderfully well for Lopetegui. Under the newly-appointed Real Madrid manager, the La Roja never faced a defeat in 20 matches, winning 14 of them.
Some visuals from Sochi ahead of the kick-off
While you're eagerly waiting for the kick-off, here are some visuals from Spain's team hotel and the Fischt Stadium in Sochi. How is the Spanish team's body language, given they had to go through a hell lot of a drama 48 hours before their opening game.
? ¡Rumbo al Fisht Stadium?! Llegó el momento. Llevamos mucho tiempo esperándolo. Ahora, unidos, a por todas. Con alma. Con fe. Con pasión. Con espíritu.— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 15, 2018
Grítalo fuerte... ¡VAMOS, ESPAÑA!????#HagamosQueOcurra #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/fasD2yupaH
Já cá estamos! #ConquistaOSonho #PORESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/M1iBdRqiEg— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 15, 2018
No major surprises in the starting 11 of Spain and Portugal
We're just a little than an hour away from the biggest match of the day. Meanwhile, the line-ups of Portugal and Spain have just come in.
While Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal is expectedly on the bench following his injury in the Champions League final last month, Fernando Hierro has oped for Nacho to replace him.
Meanwhile, Fernando Santos' line-up doesn't have any major surprises. Jose Fonte and Pepe are their centre-backs while 22-year-old Goncalo Guedes starts their opener.
The two Iberian rivals are gearing up for one of the biggest group stage matches
We are here for the third game of the day, the Group B tie between the Iberian rivals.
We have witnessed two heart-breaking late goals in Uruguay-Egypt and Iran-Morocco. While the La Celeste piped Egypt in the afternoon match, Iran, aided by an injury-time own goal from Moroccan substitute Aziz Bouhaddouuz, clinched three points to go atop Group B.
