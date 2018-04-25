Port Authority Commissioner Curses Police During Traffic Stop

Port Authority commissioner Caren Turner resigned after she was caught on camera swearing at police officers on a routine traffic stop in Tenafly, New Jersey, on March 31. and amp;nbsp;In the video, released by the Tenafly Police Department to Storyful, Turner arrives at the scene to pick up her daughter and several other passengers who have been stopped by the police. She demands to know why the police have and amp;ldquo;ruined and amp;rdquo; a holiday weekend, shows the officers her badge, and at one point curses at them and accuses an office of having a and amp;ldquo;smug ass and amp;rdquo; expression.