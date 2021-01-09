Once stuck in the porngate controversy, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Laxman Savadi has come under the radar once again. This time Savadi filled the tank of his private SUV with diesel from a government bus depot in Belagavi.

The video of the incident has gone viral with several questioning the Deputy Chief Minister for fueling his tank at a state government depot. Savadi is among Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa three deputy chief ministers, Govind Karjol and Ashwath Narayan among others.

After the video went viral, netizens called the incident an example of VVIP racism and said the money for the fuel came from the taxpayer's money. Many people on social media have called out the Deputy Chief Minister for this unlawful act.

The bus depot is owned by the state government which is only meant for state government authorities and their transportation and not for their private use and luxury. In the video the SUV which takes around 44 litres to fill the entire tank which costs approx Rs.3432.

As per reports, the deputy CM Laxman Savadi blames Depot Pump manager and said he should have refused to fill the tank of the SUV.

When Savadi was caught watching porn in the assembly

This is not the first time, Laxman Savadi has come under the scanner. Previously, he was caught on camera watching porn on his mobile phone during Assembly proceedings in 2012. To make matter worse, CC Patil who was a minister for women and child development at the time was also watching along with him.

Savadi denied watching porn in the assembly and said that he was "watching the footage to prepare for a discussion on the ill-effects of a rave party". The clip showed Savadi watching an obscene video on the mobile phone and then showing it to Patil.