In today's very vivid and most happening industry of entertainment and media, many multi-skilled and talented artists are doing most promising things. They are open to do experiments with fabulous ideas and artistic caliber or persona with high production values as well as creative values in shades. Among these talents, krushnakant andhare is promising and experimental artist, who is turning as a producer with a professional attitude and relative mindset. From his good moving artistic career, he got developed himself from artist to producer with enormous interest in this art.

Krushnakant Andhare recently produced famous web series 'The Businessman ' In this web series, renowned and famous actor Pallavi Patil , Suvarna Patil , Krushnakant Andhare , Avishkar Halse , shrinivas kulkarni is working in a leading role.

These series become famous in a very short period within India. The story is about the interesting journey of two shop worker boys who turned out business tycoons from scratch.

The Journey of Success –

From childhood, Krushnakant had a deep interest in willpower to become a successful businessman. And he worked hard to complete this vision. Nowadays, at a very early age, he has many schools, colleges, and hotels/restaurants and other businesses under his regime. He not only runs the business but also guides many upcoming entrepreneurs and businessmen to get success in their businesses as Mentor, guide or coaches.

Krushnakant andhare is basically from Latur, Maharashtra. He completed his school education from Keshavraj School, Latur and college education from sandipani technical campus.

Krushnakant andhare is a certified global business counselor.he has attend many international business conferences. and now he has become an international business consultant.

Krushnakant andhare is also well known for his business ideas with lots of knowledge experience.

Apart from business counselor krushnakant andhare is successfully running his own event management company in india as well as recently successfully completed international event management services in weddings,birthday and music event.

Now krushnakant is about to start his own music production house very soon.krushnakant's musical mind and heart diverted him to his neverending interest in music.and so one can say,he really traveled a nonstop struggling journey from a common man to a famous music producer on the international level,too.this is going to be a great turning phase of hif career or life,maybe a new winning journey in the world of music.

Being a musical patron,he is a very big fan of honey singh,emiway bantai,DJ snake,nucleya and divine.

This offbeat journey os krushnakant avinashrao andhare is a message to all youngsters and entrepreneur's that,you can achieve your big dreams,by doing ever-ending chess to make them true with a lot of determination, willpower, self-belief and plenty of effort.