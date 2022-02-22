In a shocking development, popular Bengaluru-based radio jockey Rachana passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was aged 39.

According to media reports, Rachana had chest pain at her apartment and she was taken to the nearby hospital. Unfortunately, she had died by then.

RJ Rachana was a well-known radio jockey in Bengaluru and had a huge fan following. His anchoring skills combined with his sense of humour had won a huge fan following.

In the recent years, Rachana had bid goodbye to her profession and stayed away from the limelight. Reports claim that she was a health-conscious girl and physically fit.

Her untimely death has come as a shock to her fans and well-wishers.

Reports say that her body will be taken to her parents' residence in Chamrajpete.