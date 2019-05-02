Rimi Tomy, one of the most popular faces in the Malayalam entertainment industry, is getting divorced, reports say. The television anchor and singer has moved the divorce papers in the Ernakulam Family Court, the reports added. She has moved a mutual divorce petition alongside her husband, it is learnt.

Close sources to the family revealed that the couple filed the mutual divorce petition on April 14, 2019. It should be noted that Rimi Tomy and Royce Kizhakoodan were considered the most envied couple in the Malayalam film industry. This news would go down as a real shock for the Mollywood audiences.

As the couple has now filed a mutual divorce petition, it is expected that both of them will be separated in the next six months. Even though the news has been leaked online, neither Rimi nor Royce has reacted to this development.

It should be noted that Rimi Tomy was very active on social media platforms, and she used to share her pictures with Royce on her Facebook page regularly. However, since 2018, she had not shared any pictures with her husband, and it made many believe that something was not right with the couple.

Rimi Tomy entered the entertainment industry as a television anchor. However, her fame reached sky high when she rendered the voice for the hit number 'Chinga Maasam Vannu Chernnal' for the movie 'Meesa Madhavan' in 2002.

After making her presence felt as a singer, she later hosted several television shows including 'Onnum Onnum Moonnu' in Mazhavil Manorama, and 'Comedy Stars' in Asianet.

She made her acting debut with the movie 'Balram VS Tharadas' in 2006, and later appeared in the lead role alongside Jayaram in the movie 'Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare'.