Despite the advent of technology and special effects, Bollywood actors put in the maximum effort to perform their best. From insane weight loss regimes to secluding themselves, actors work hard to get into the skin of their characters. So let's take a look at some crazy extremes the actors have gone through.

Ranveer Singh- Padmaaavat and Lootera

Ranveer Singh was in the very initial stage of his career when he was shooting for Lootera. To play his role convincingly, for a scene where he was shot, the actor stapled his stomach because he wasn't sure how to emote the pain and to project in a believable manner, he did such a job.

He broke his shoulder while shooting for the fight sequences in Bajirao Mastani and for the role of Alauddin Khilji he got emotionally involved with the character. So much so, that he isolated himself and stayed locked inside his apartment to get into the skin of Khilji.

Facebook

Rana Daggubati- Haathi Mere Saathi

Rana is currently busy working for Haathi Mere Saathi and for this film, the actor had to spend a fortnight with his co-stars in a jungle in order to prepare for his role. Well, let us tell you that his co-stars are none other than elephants.

Rana Daggubati revealed that he will be prepping for up for the role for around 15 to 20 days before the shoot and will be staying in the jungle with elephants and get familiar with them. The actor took part in a couple of workshops because the story is inspired by two events.

Varun Dhawan- Badlapur

Badlapur is such a revenge drama that leaves the audiences in tears. The revenge thriller saga is a super hit film and has received critical acclaim too. There is another side of this success and that is something Varun Dhawan has gone through. Varun got so involved in revenge and it affected his personal life a lot. He even lost touch with himself. In an interview, he said, "I was messed up crazily after Badlapur. So many people with whom I am close have left and one of them is my girlfriend."

Twitter

Nawazuddin Siddiqui- Rama Raghav 2.O

In this film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a serial killer and the role left him in a state of shock for some time even after it was wrapped and released. Nawaz said, "I believe that when you take something from the character you play, it takes a lot of things from your life too. That's is what has happened with me too. Many things in my life got blurred."