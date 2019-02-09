Popular onscreen villain from 1990s, Mahesh Anand passed away on Saturday. The actor was a popular face during 80s and 90s.

Mahesh Anand died at the age of 57. He has worked in many hit Bollywood movies including Coolie No 1, Swarg, Kurukshetra, Shahenshah, Vijeta and many more. He has shared screen space with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and many others.

Anand reportedly used to live alone at his Versova residence, and the exact cause of his death has not been known yet. His body has reportedly been taken to Cooper Hospital for postmortem.

Even his ex-wife, Usha Bachani was not aware of his demise. Speaking to Peeping Moon.com, she said, "I was unaware that he passed away. We are not in touch since 2002".

Although he was a known face back in those days, the actor apparently was facing financial crisis recently. In an interview with Cinestaan.com, Anand had said that he did not have any movie offer for as long as 18 years, and he used to earn bread and butter by participating in wrestling matches.

However, after ages he had gotten a role in Govinda's Rangeela Raja, which was released last January.

"im happy after 18 years i had onne movie released today,,,,rangeela raja,,,,,,,, i am just therefor 6 minutes in the end,,, hope you all will welcome me back," he had posted on Facebook.