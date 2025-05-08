With white smoke billowing from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, the world finally have a new Pope. Cardinal Robert Prevost has been chosen as the successor to the late Pope Francis. Cardinal Robert Prevost will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

After several votings and failed attempts, the cardinals have now chosen the new Pope. Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV is the first U.S. pope in the church's history. The decision comes on the second and the final day of the conclave.

The name of the new pope was announced by cardinal Dominique Mamberti. Dominique Mamberti declared "Habemus Papam!" — Latin for "We have a pope!" — before announcing the name.

Cardinal Robert Prevost being elected as the new Pope means he secured at least 89 votes of the 133 cardinals participating in the conclave.

Also, a citizen of Peru, the new Pope used to be the head of selection of new bishops. Pope Leo XIV is known for his progressive take on social issues and empathy towards poor and migrants. But when it comes to ordaining women as deacons, Pope Leo XIV has opposing views making him a conservative.

The new Pope changes his birth name at the time of anointment to mark it as a second birth. Pope Leo XIV is originally from Illinois, Chicago.