Pop Smoke, an up and coming rapper has passed away, he was the victim of a home invasion robbery. TMZ reports the rapper was at a home in the Hollywood Hills at around 4:30 AM when 2 men wearing hoodies and masks broke into a house ... this according to law enforcement sources.

Apparently, the two men fired multiple shots which struck and critically injured the artist. The men were seen fleeing the scene.

The suspects involved in the shooting have not been identified and are still at large. It is not known whether Pop Smoke knew the attackers or if he had a relationship with those involved in the incident. One man was placed in handcuffs but cops determined he was not involved and was released.

It is known that Pop Smoke's real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson. He was born on July 20, 1999. He went by the stage name Pop Smoke. He was signed to Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records. In February 2020, Pop Smoke reportedly released his second mixtape Meet the Woo 2 with features from Quavo, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay.

Pop Smoke released an album back in July and shot to fame when one of his songs, "Welcome to the Party," became a hit. Nicki Minaj did a remix of the song a few months later. He also did a song, "Gatti," with Travis Scott. Pop Smoke was twenty years old.