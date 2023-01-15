Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. On Friday, January 13 evening, Suhana was spotted by the papparazzi as she attended the birthday bash of Kajal Anand aka Putlu.

Suhana Khan trolled for wearing short bodycon

The event was attended by several big names of Bollywood, including Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Gauri Khan and many more. Though everyone was dressed in their best attire, Suhana Khan was the one who caught the attention of the netizens. 'The Archies' actress was dressed in a black body-hugging dress that had 'Touch Carefully' written on it in white. Suhana had completed her look with her signature makeup, soft winged eyes, nude lips and her hair tied at the back.

Many people complimented Suhana for her evening outfit but a certain section of the netizen who started trolling her for her attire.

One user said, "Poore kapde pehen leti (She could have worn full clothes) (sic)," while another commented, "So cheap".

A third comment read, "Inse achi to aam ladkiya hai (Normal girls are better than her)".

Another netizen wrote, "Samajhdar log never wanna touch surgical products (People who are intelligent will never touch surgical products)."

Another said, "Nashe me rehte hai toh driver hi utha ke le k jate hai kya kya krte hoge (When they are intoxicated their drivers only pick them up)".

One user said, "Yeh bleach se ekdin poore kaale log gore hojaenge."

However, this is not the first time when the starkid has been trolled for her appearance and outfit. She was also trolled for wearing an orange bodycon at the wrap up party of the much-awaited Netflix movie.

Recently, Suhana had grabbed eyeballs for reportedly dating Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Though the actors haven't confirmed their relationship, fans have surely expressed their desire to see them on-screen together in their upcoming project.

On the work front, Suhana and Agastya both are gearing up for the release of their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies.' The movie will also star Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The highly-anticipated film is all set for an OTT release in 2023. Zoya Akhtar has teamed with Reema Kagti to bring to Netflix the Indian adaptation of The Archies comics. The film is set in the Anglo-Indian community in India in a fictional town named Riverdale.