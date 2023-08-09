YouTuber Lilly Singh is the latest celeb to have shared her take on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Lilly also spoke about her relationship with Bollywood and how she always felt Hindi films were sexist and patriarchal. The YouTube sensation went on to add that many of her conflicts were 'resolved' in the Karan Johar film.

"Last night, after about 15 years, I watched a Bollywood movie in the theatre: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It's no secret I love Bollywood. In fact for a period of my childhood, I exclusively watched Hindi and Punjabi cinema (so much so that I often don't know a staple North American movie my friends are referencing). But as an adult, my relationship with Bollywood has been bittersweet. Because I love the drama, music, dancing, theatrics and feeling of nostalgia," Lilly wrote.

Lilly's review

Lilly Singh went on to praise how the film tackled the subject of homophobia, sexism, body positivity, gender norms and much more. She also clarified that she wasn't paid to post the review but wanted to share her take on what she liked. However, Lilly also raised objection at Alia's character, Rani, dancing in the snow wearing just a chiffon saree.

"Progress isn't perfect. After all, poor Rani still had to rock a saree in the snow (a part of the glass ceiling that just won't break). But this film was a major win for me and I cannot recommend it enough," she concluded. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar all thanked Lilly Singh for her generous review.