The idea of making money by donating poop may not ever occur to you. But it's happening for real and donors are being paid $50 for each delivery, that is $250 a week and $13,000 a year in Australia's Centre for Digestive Disease.

The high demand for poop is mainly because of its use for medical purposes such as in Fecal Microbiota Transplant. According to News.com.au, poop transplants are being trialed to help medical conditions from autism, multiple sclerosis, and chronic diarrhea.

The reason behind the financial incentive is because of the shortage of donors in the Centre for Digestive Disease. Professor Thomas Borody, a gastroenterologist at Centre for Digestive Disease told The Daily Telegraph that he performs over 12,000 Faecal Microbiota Transfers with an average of 10 treatments a day.

However, a prerequisite for signing up to this is one needs to be healthy, have the correct body mass index (BMI). They should consume healthy foods like wholemeal bread and pasta, fresh vegetables, pulses, and fruit. And, avoid corn, shellfish, prawns, oysters, salami, ham, sausages, and antibiotics.

The process is simple. One needs to fill out a form, have a blood test and also provide three stool tests. If selected as a suitable donor, the person can donate his/her poop.

The donor should also be staying near the Centre for Digestive Diseases at Five Dock, in Sydney's inner west, because the poop is to be delivered within a couple of hours of passing the motion.

Similar kind of facility is available in the US. A non-profitable stool bank, OpenBiome also pays $250 per week, that is, $13,000 a year.

The stool bank is situated in Boston, Cambridge and Somerville, Massachusettes.