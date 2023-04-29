In connection with the ongoing investigation into the Poonch terror attack, the Special Operation Group (SoG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday detained one Imam from the Bathindi area of Jammu City.

The Imam of a Madarsa was arrested as his name was revealed by Nasir Ahmed during interrogation. Nasir Ahmed and some of his family members have been detained by the police for giving shelter to terrorists involved in ambushing an Army truck on April 20.

According to reports, SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police detained a Moulvi from Jammu's Bathindi area for allegedly having links with the terrorists involved in the recent attack.

"A team of SOG lifted Moulvi namely Manzoor from the Madrassa, Markaz -UL- Marrif in Bathindi on suspicions of having links with Poonch terrorist attack," reports said and added that the alleged accused is a teacher in Madrassa and hailed from the border district of Poonch.

Detained Moulvi frequently visited residence of Nasir Ahmed

Sources said that Moulvi Manzoor regularly visited the residence of Nashir Ahmed in Poonch.

On Friday Director General of Police (DGP) said that Nasir's family provided all support to terrorists. He further said that Nasir Ahmed's family not only provided shelter to terrorists for two months but food and logistics with the help of other locals.

Explosive dropped by a Pakistan-controlled drone near the Line of Control (LoC) was picked up by Nasir Ahmed's family members from the spot and later handed over to the terrorists.

The terror attack on April 20 claimed the lives of five soldiers of the Indian Army who were moving in a truck in the Bhimber Gali area on the border of the Poonch and Rajouri districts. Reports said that six to seven terrorists were reported involved in the attack.

Two Pak intruders apprehended near LoC in Poonch

Meanwhile, a father-son duo from Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) were apprehended by the Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday.

Reports said that Sardar Abdul Hamid and his son Abbass of Polas village of PoJK were nabbed by the troops in the Gulpur sector of Poonch shortly after they intruded into this side from across the border.

Sources said the questioning of the duo is in progress and it was not immediately clear whether they crossed the border inadvertently or with some intention.

However, no incriminating material was recovered from their possession.