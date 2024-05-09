Additional forces have been deployed in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir to track down terrorists involved in attacking the convoy of the Indian Air Force on Saturday evening.

Keeping in view the polling in this district on May 25, security forces have intensified search operations to eliminate the terrorists before the date of elections to restore the confidence of the people.

As per reports, joint teams of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have intensified search operations in nearly 20-square-kilometer area in the Surankote tehsil, where terrorists are expected to be hiding after ambushing the convoy of the IAF.

"All escape routes in this 20 square-kilometer area have already been plugged with setting up of special pickets and the deployment of additional forces", reports said.

Equipped with advanced surveillance equipment, including drones and sniffer dogs, the search operations are going on in Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai, Lasana, and Sheendara top in the Surankote belt and adjoining areas in Poonch district.

The search operations are ongoing on the sixth consecutive day in this belt, where terrorists are targeting security forces after repeated intervals.

IAF Corporal lost his life in Saturday terror attack

Terrorists targeted an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in the Shaistar area of Poonch district, resulting in the martyrdom of an IAF corporal Vikky Pahade, and injuries to five others on Saturday.

Vikky Pahade, who tragically lost his life in the terror attack, had returned to work just 15 days prior after taking a break for his sister's wedding. He was stationed in Jammu and Kashmir. Pahade hailed from the Nonia Karbal area of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

He joined the Indian Air Force in 2011. He leaves behind his wife, Rina, and son, Hardik.

Saturday incident was the second terror attack in the poll-bound twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

On April 22, a 40-year-old government employee was killed after unknown terrorists had opened fire on him near Shahdra Sharief area of Thanamandi.

The terror victim government employee was identified as Mohammad Razaq, who was serving the Social Welfare Department of the J&K Government.

Involvement of Pak-based terrorists established in Poonch attack

Security forces have established the involvement of three Pakistan-based terrorists, namely Illiyas Fauji, a Pak army official, Abu Hamza, and Handoon, in the Poonch terror attack.

Reports said that these terrorists, operating from Pakistan, have masterminded the Surankote terror attack. In a bid to get information about the terrorists, a reward of Rs 20 lakh has been announced for any information leading to their arrest.

Posters offering a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the two individuals, believed to be the prime suspects, have also been put up in Surankote.