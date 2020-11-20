Poonam Pandey is in the news once again, but this time there is a piece of good news that Sam and Poonam are all set to embrace parenthood. Yes, you heard that, right!

If reports are to be believed Poonam is six weeks pregnant

As per a report in New Track, Poonam Pandey is in Goa post-marriage, she is said to be six weeks pregnant. The reports further state that Dr Warka R.Prabhugaonkar has examined Poonam and confirmed the news.

But is this true? Or just speculation!

Let's find out.

After hearing this piece of good news, IBTimes got in touch with Poonam's husband Sam and confirmed with him whether the news of them embracing parenthood is true.

To which Sam said:

If there is anything true, we will confirm it.

Poonam celebrated first Diwali after marriage.

Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay recently celebrated the festival of lights: Diwali with each other and performed puja for the same.

Let's take a look at their pictures and videos.

Poonam and Sam celebrate the festival of love and longingness

For the unversed, Poonam also celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with Sam and posed a lovey-dovey selfie. She captioned her post, saying, "Hey Husband, happy Karwa Chauth."

Right after the Karwa Chauth incident, the actor headed to Goa for a shoot with her husband, Sam. Poonam.

Goa police filed an FIR against Poonam

Goa Police had filed an FIR against unknown people days after pictures of Poonam's provocative photoshoot at the secluded Chapoli dam site in Canacona appeared on social media.

ANI tweeted, "Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam."

In September, Pandey (29) had filed an FIR against her husband Sam Bombay, for causing hurt, criminal intimidation and molestation at the Canacona police station. Poonam had filed a police complaint after that, claiming her husband assaulted her and threatened dire consequences, 13 days after their wedding. As per reports, the couple was on their honeymoon in Goa.