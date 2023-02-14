Fashion designing is a creative field where countless opportunities are available for breaking the set pattern through innovative designs of clothing using cutting-edge technologies. Pooja Mago is one such fashion designer who is giving her best shot to revolutionize the fashion industry through her ideas in terms of apparel design, finishing and presentation. She always intends to encourage stability and reflect materiality through versatile approaches to art and fashion.

Thanks to her formal education in garment manufacturing from NIIFT, Mohali, she benefits from a visual collaboration between fashion and technology to improve the abstract level of pertinence and techniques. She started her entrepreneurial journey in the year 2007 by opening a small boutique in her home after completing the internship at Orient Craft, Gurugram, which helped her a lot to understand professionalism and other market techniques to present and promote original and refreshing products to her end customers. During this time, she also started her kids wear brand which got a great response from the clients.

While finalizing her designs, she always tries to discover a more mindful form through an impression of the vibrant interaction between the body and mind. She is mesmerized by the beauty of nature and it reflects in all her apparel which along with shades of nature's colors, its mystery and disorders also have a strong presence. She creates original work by emerging the indiscernible forces that form our world and this approach in her designs makes her different from other fashion designers and this originality benefits her by winning new clients and followers at the same time.

Being a strong-minded woman entrepreneur, she supports women empowerment fiercely and it shows through her designs in which she snuggles new forms for a more eloquent, varied, and meticulous fashion in future. She always tries her designs should go beyond present time's concepts of clothing. This makes her a favorite fashion designer of her young clients and followers.

Innovation and critical thinking is constantly appreciated in all fields of life and she understood this quite early in her career. These qualities helped her to reach where she is today. In the year, 2019, Pooja's moment of recognition in the fashion industry came when she opened her flagship advanced fashion store in the industrial city of Ludhiana, Punjab. This was the result of her constant belief in her skills and expertise she acquired over the years through a lot of hardships, but in the end, she made a mark for herself.

She is grateful to her parents, siblings, husband, and daughters for their support and belief in her abilities. She is quite popular on social media as well, where she has a great number of followers who appreciate her innovative ideas and skills.