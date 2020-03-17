Superstar Pooja Hegde has been on a spree of signing new projects, one by one. Hegde, who was last seen in Ala Vaikuntha opposite Allu Arjun is right now shooting for her upcoming project with Prabhas for Director Radha Krishna Kumar's upcoming movie which is yet to be titled. As per the sources, the theme of the movie revolves around an intense love story set in the 70s era.

The actress has just finished the Georgia schedule and has shared some beautiful pictures from the snowy country. Yesterday, she also shared a video of herself, shooting in extremely cold weather of Georgia. She was standing near the furnace to keep her warm in chilly 7-degree Celcius weather.

'And just before I leave Georgia, it gives us a snowy goodbye'

Completing the Georgia schedule, Mohenjo Daro actress wrote #itsawrap and bid a snowy goodbye to this wonderland. Pooja shared videos and pictures of the snowfall and it looks no less than a scene from the Disney's Frozen movie. She wrote, "And just before I leave Georgia, it gives us a snowy goodbye... ❄️ See you in safer times.. #timetogohome #itsawrap #sanitse."

Amidst Coronavirus outbreak, stars from all over the world are urging their fans to be safe and secure. Hegde also shared a picture of the sanitiser and reminded her fans that it's important to be sanitised and to be clean, all the time. She even used the hashtag #sanitise for her posts.

On the work front, Hegde would also be seen in Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. This movie is helmed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. Pooja, who has predominantly featured in superhit Telugu and Hindi films, has also roped a role alongside Salman Khan for his movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

In Bollywood, Pooja Hegde was last seen in movie Housefull 4 directed by Farhad Samji. Hegde entered Bollywood with her movie Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan, which was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.