Many celebrities from Bollywood, and south as well have been giving tips on how to kill time in a productive way during this lockdown. Most of them are utilising this time in making themselves a lot fitter and the utmost in polishing their skills, besides acting.

Well, they are pretty much active on social media and sharing videos from their workouts at home. Talking to one of the entertainment portals on how life is during lockdown, she spoke about her fitness goals. She said, "I don't think I am an expert on fitness, so I don't want to just post some random stuff or do any live session just like that. I am not qualified enough. There are enough workout videos out on the Internet, which is why I haven't put up any."

Pooja played it safe?

Many netizens felt like she is hitting it hard at her contemporaries who fill their social media accounts with workout videos and spam the timelines of followers too. Farah Khan has directly told her colleagues to stop sharing those videos and she was trolled for that. So Pooja Hegde has played it a bit safe.

Also, Pooja shared that she is missing work. "I was very positive in the beginning, and just enjoying the fact that I was at home. Now, it's slowly starting to build up. I am a workaholic, you spend so much time traveling and working, you begin to miss it," she said.

Well, we too are missing seeing them on screen and hope that the film industry will fall back in place as early as possible. Pooja is currently working with Prabhas for #Prabhas20, which is said to be titled Radhe Shyam. This film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame.