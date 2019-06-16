Actors and actresses making their singing debuts by crooning for a song from one of their films is definitely nothing new to the audience. One more actress adds to the list and it is none other than Pooja Hedge, the diva, who is busy in Tollywood back to back movies.

The actress, recently, posted a video on Instagram and in this video, she is playing the guitar, and singing as well. Fans of the actress have been praising her for her skills and have loved her voice as she hums while playing the guitar. So looks like this video was a hint from the actress to her fans that she is going to croon a song now and become a playback singer too.

The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming Telugu film for which she has paired up with Stylish Star Allu Arjun. This film hasn't got a title yet and is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The second schedule of the film is underway and the producers are leaving no stone unturned in making the film the best for this film.

Pooja will be singing for this song and we have heard that the makers are extremely happy with Pooja's idea and they think that this is going to help them in attracting many more audience and movie buffs.

The diva is currently basking on the success of her recent film Maharshi, a Mahesh Babu starrer. The film became a blockbuster and has collected more than Rs 150 crores.

The actor has also been shooting for Prabhas' next film after Saaho. This film is being directed by Radhakrishna of Jil fame and the actress has been shooting for this film for a year now. This film is touted to be a love story and is made in the backdrop of Italy. This film is being produced by UV Creations, the makers of Saaho, and also by Gopi Krishna Movies.

Pooja also has Housefull 4 in her kitty and it is releasing on October 26.