Currently, Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought after actresses down south. With Housefull 4 being a blockbuster hit, she has become popular in Bollywood too. Also, the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramlo has taken Pooja to the next level and she is on cloud nine.

With her glamour and performance, she has won many hearts in recent times. And oh yes, she is all set to make her Tamil debut with Thalapathy 65 and this shows how much her image her grew.

Pooja is now part of all the big-ticket films in Telugu film industry. She is acting opposite Ram Charan Tej, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas now. She is currently busy in Georgia, shooting for #Prabhas20.

Pooja Hegde to be paired opposite Salman Khan?

Cut to Bollywood, the actress has been approached to play the leading lady in Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is being directed by Farhad Samji. She is going to team up with 'Bhai' for this film and fans cannot keep calm anymore.

In recent time, Pooja Hegde has increased her remuneration and that itself became news. Filmmakers expected that she would increase more especially after Ala Vaikunthapuramlo. But Pooja has done exactly the opposite. She has agreed to a drastic pay cut. Wondering why? The offer she has got is too big to refuse and after all, who can say no to a Salman Khan movie?!

While many people call this move of Pooja as a smart one, we call it a desperate one as she is trying to bag as many as big films into her kitty. She is making the utmost use of all the demand she has got.

Twitter

A source close to Pooja has replied, "She just loved the role and moreover, she couldn't say not to the offer which gave her a chance to pair up with Salman Khan, who is one of India's biggest superstars. Over the pay, she decided to choose her role, story and the team she would get to work with."

The decision the actress has taken has left her contemporaries and co-stars in a surprise. Not many have expected that she would compromise with the remuneration.