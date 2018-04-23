Actor-producer-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is known for never mincing her words when giving her opinions. This time the actress was trolled for calling out Amitabh Bachchan, who refused to comment about the heinous Kathua-Unnao rape cases.

During a press conference for the music launch for Bachchan's upcoming film, 102 Not Out, he was asked to comment on the recent rape cases. He replied, "Even discussing this issue feels disgusting, don't rake up this issue. It is terrible to even talk about it," It is to be noted that Big B is the face of government's campaign, 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao'.

While many trolled the actor for his silence on this subject, actress Pooja Bhatt, took to her Twitter and questioned his silence while also referred to his film Pink. Here's what Pooja tweeted:

I can’t help being reminded of a film called #Pink. Can our images on screen please be reflected in reality? ? https://t.co/JHnc8PLDXY — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 20, 2018

Needless to say, the actress was brutally trolled on Twitter. The trollers not just pulled her down for questioning a legendary actor but also called her an alcoholic who is seeking attention. Pooja didn't take it lying down and shot back at the trollers.

A ‘recovering’ alcoholic & proud of it!In a country where people don’t even acknowledge they have a drinking problem,let alone discuss it I am grateful to stand away from the crowd that considers holding your frailties to light shameful. #485dayssober ?? pic.twitter.com/xDDFW0rD2j — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 22, 2018

Others trollers called her 'brainless' to which she commented: 'Yawn'.

Pooja has always been vocal about her alcohol addiction and has been fighting it. However, in December 2016, she decided to give it up. Talking about her struggle she told Mumbai Mirror, "I was 45 and if I wanted to give myself 10 years of living, I had to quit now before I drank myself to the grave. I had to reclaim the sharper, brighter me which had got watered down,"

"I want to bust the stigma attached to alcoholism in our country. Women particularly are discouraged from seeking help because it's a matter of shame for the family. We don't share our pain or frailties, we cover our weaknesses and it becomes cancer," she further added.