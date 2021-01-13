Consent is a very crucial word in every relationship. But sadly, it is often taken for granted. Even in 2021, asking or seeking permission before having sex is not acceptable to many. Talking about the sensitive topic, popular actors of Hindi cinema and TV have taken the initiative to create awareness about sexual consent.

In a video made for promoting Disney+ Hotstar show, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, the male stars tell how even in a marriage, consent is necessary.

Why #PoochnaZarooriHai?

Versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi along with other prominent names including Pratik Gandhi, Vijay Varma, Pavail Gulati, Nakuul Mehta and Karan Tacker have come together to raise awareness about sexual consent via making 'poochna zaroori hai', through a powerful video message that says "Whether or not you are married - consent is a must".

The 27 seconds video clip begins with:

Pratik Gandhi says:

Arey iss mein puchna kya? (What's there to ask about).

Pavail Gulati says:

Biwi hai toh karna hi padega" (She is my wife, she has to do it).

Karan Tacker adds,

Iss mein puchna kya hai?" (What's there to ask).

Nakuul Mehta adds

unki na mein bhi ha hoti hai" (there's always a yes in her no).

Vijay Varma says, "kisi dusre ki wife thodi hai" (she isn't someone else's wife).

After a pause, Nakuul Mehta says:

Log toh saalo se yehi sochte hai" (People have been thinking similarly since years).

Followed by Pratik Gandi, Vijay Varma and Karan Tacker's take, it gors on.

In the end, Pankaj Tripathi (as Madhav Mishra, BA LLB, his role in Criminal Justice) voices out a very impactful and powerful message says:

Iss mein puchna zaruri hain. Kyuki consent ke bina sex, sexual abuse hain. Shaadi ke bina bhi, shaadi ke baad bhi.(The permission is necessary. Because sex without consent is sexual abuse. Before or without marriage and after marriage).

The note in the end clip read as: "Countless women in India still endure non-consensual sex with their husbands. ##PoochnaZarooriHai".

Jinhe naa mein bhi haan lagti hai #PoochnaZarooriHai pic.twitter.com/8lm3ZCi3X2 — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) January 11, 2021

The video has garnered a lot of positive reactions on social media.

What is consent?

For the unaware and in layman's term, consent means actively agreeing to be sexual with someone. Consent lets someone know that sex is wanted. Both people must agree to sex — every single time — for it to be consensual.

Without consent, sexual activity is sexual assault or rape.

NON-CONSENSUAL SEX

Non-consensual sex takes many forms, including forced sex, transactional sex, cross-generational sex, unwanted touch, and molestation. Perpetrators can be strangers, peers, intimate partners, family members, and authority figures such as teachers. In any form, nonconsensual sex has negative consequences for its victims.

How does it impact mental health?

Some risks of nonconsensual sex include anxiety, depression, social isolation, academic trouble, sexually transmitted infections, unintended pregnancy, unsafe abortion, and a propensity for risky behaviour in the future.