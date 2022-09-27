Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is all set to hit the screens this Friday. The film has set a roaring pre-release buzz and rumours are rife that the makers have already locked the OTT rights for a record price.

Made with a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore, the expectations for the film are sky-high. Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part historical fiction based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The original book was a five-part series.

It has a huge star cast that includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman. AR Rahman is the music director.

The story revolves around the fierce Chola Prince Aditha Karikalan (Arulmozhi's elder brother), played by Vikram. His exemplary battle skills and hasty temper have created many conspirators in the kingdom.

But the most feared is Pazhuvoor princess Nandhini, who seduces and marries the much-older Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (treasurer of the Cholas played by Sarathkumar) to destroy the Kingdom. The conspiracy is soon smelled by Aditya who sends his most trustable commander Vandiyathevan (played by Karthi) to get his brother Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) from Lanka.

According to reports on various entertainment websites, the star cast of Ponniyin Selvan has taken home hefty paychecks as remunerations. Let us take a look:

Vikram plays the role of a warrior prince Aditha Karikalan, his temper is always the talk of the town--and that is because of his heartbreaking past with Nandhini. The actor is said to have charged Rs 12 cr for the film.

Aishwarya Rai will appear in a dual role. The beautiful Nandhini joins hands with the enemies to take down the Chola empire and as Nandhini's mother Mandakini--the deaf and mute queen. The actress has reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for the film.

Jayam Ravi has the meatiest role of all the characters. His role Arulmozhi Varman will appear till the end. The actor has charged Rs 8 crore for his part.

Karthi's Vanthiyathevan is the most interesting character in the novel. The story takes place from his point of view. The actor has charged Rs 5 crore for the film.

Trisha as Kundavi will be the Chanakya of the story. The actress is said to have charged Rs 2 crore for her role.