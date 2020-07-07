Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late on Monday that the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

"I don't want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it's something we're looking at," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.

Pompeo welcomes India's ban on 59 Chinese apps

Previously, Pompeo welcomed India's ban on 59 Chinese apps, saying the "clean app" policy will promote India's national security against the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) spying on the country.

"We welcome India's ban on certain mobile apps that can serve as appendages of the CCP's surveillance state. India's 'clean app' approach will boost India's sovereignty, will also boost India's integrity and national security as the Indian government itself has stated," he said while briefing reporters in Washington.

India's Electronics and Information Technology Ministry has banned the 59 Chinese apps, including the popular TikTok video app, saying they opened the way for "elements hostile to national security and defence" to exploit them to "ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India".

Pompeo also praised the action by Ajit Pai, the head of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), against two Chinese technology companies.

"I applaud FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's for designating Huawei and ZTE as national security risks," he said.