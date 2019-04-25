Putting all speculations to rest, the Congress party on Thursday, April 25, fielded Ajay Rai from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh to contest the general election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ajay Rai had contested unsuccessfully with only 75,000 votes against PM Modi in 2014 election.

The Congress also fielded Madhusudan Tiwari from Gorakhpur against BJP's actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan.

The development came hours before PM Modi's roadshow in the temple state. The Prime Minister will hold a mega roadshow that will begin at 3 pm, a day ahead of filing his nomination from Varanasi.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she would be happy to contest the Lok Sabha 2019 elections from Varanasi parliamentary constituency to take on Prime Minister Modi if her brother Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tells her to.

Speculations had been rife about Priyanka Gandhi contesting the national election from Varanasi after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi stated, "I will leave you in suspense. Suspense is not always a bad thing."

Priyanka Gandhi joined politics in January this year and was given charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, which includes Varanasi.

Did you know?

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, also contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat and was defeated. PM Narendra Modi won from the Varanasi seat with over 5 lakh votes.

Varanasi will go to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections i.e. on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.