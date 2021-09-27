As part of the Polkadot design, external networks, as well as customized layer one "parachains", can interface with one another, forming an interconnected web of blockchains. The network relies on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that is eco-friendly. It is, therefore, possible to create cross-chain registries and perform cross-chain computations therefore Polkadot can be used to transmit data across public and private blockchains.

A network of heterogeneous blockchains known as parachains and parathreads is brought together by Polkadot to create a single network. There is a Polkadot Relay Chain buildcoin foundation that connects and secures all of these chains together and using bridges, they can also connect to external networks.

With its shared security, consensus, and interoperability between chains, Polkadot's relay chain is at its core. In contrast, Parachains are sovereign chains that may issue their tokens and improve the functionality of their blockchains for certain use cases. Parathreads are pay-per-use threading systems similar to parachains. They are more cost-effective for blockchains that don't require constant connections. To link and interact with other networks like Ethereum and Bitcoin, parachains and parathreads can use bridges.

Parity Technologies' experiences creating Ethereum, Bitcoin, and corporate blockchain led to the development of Substrate, Polkadot's relay chain. As a result, Polkadot's state machine is written in WebAssembly (Wasm), a virtual environment that is extremely fast. Several significant corporations have contributed to the development of Wasm. These firms include Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Mozilla.

Libp2p which is a cross-platform network framework is leveraged by Polkadot's networking to support versatile peer-to-peer applications. As the standard for future decentralized apps, libp2p is responsible for peer discovery and communication in the Polkadot ecosystem, which is based on the Polkadot protocol. Polkadot is accessible to a broad range of developers because its run time environment is coded in Golang, C++, and Rust.

Unlike the single transaction Methodology currently in use, the Polkadot technique supports multi-parallelized transactions. Specialized blockchains that are connected to the Polkadot network are called Parachains. Because they are designed for specific use cases, they will be able to regulate their governance. Parachain interactions are handled in parallel, allowing for extremely scalable systems. This allows for a greater number of transactions to be completed within the same amount of time.

When it comes to blockchain, using its revolutionary technology, Polkadot is addressing many of the issues that have hindered the technology thus far. Whether using a proof of work or proof of stake method, blockchains compete with each other for resources to protect their networks, and blockchains are readily attacked until they build a large enough community to sustain their network. For example, Polkadot lets blockchains pool their security, meaning that the blockchains' collective security is pooled and applied to everyone. Using Polkadot, blockchain engineers may protect their blockchain from the onset, rather than having to wait until the end of the project.

Summary:

With transparent on-chain governance mechanisms designed to allow the accountable and binding process to address disputes and network upgrades coupled with a trust consensus algorithm. Polkadot is setting the trend for more secure and resilient networks.