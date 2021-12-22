A day after the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) dubbed proposals of Delimitation Commission as "divisive", the estranged partner Sajad Lone on Wednesday lambasted leaders of the conglomeration for 'hoodwinking' the gullible masses on this issue.

As PAGD leaders have vowed to challenge proposals of the Delimitation Commission in the Court, Peoples' Conference chairman Sajad Lone asked the alliance leaders to stop "lying" through their teeth.

While sharing news that PAGD leaders would challenge proposals of the Delimitation Commission in the Supreme Court collectively, Sajad Lone chided them for befooling people.

Taking a dig at Gupkar Alliance leaders, Lone said in a series of tweets, "Will somebody please enlighten them. This report cannot be challenged in court. It is legally unchallengeable. Heaven's sake. Stop lying through your teeth".

"Article 329(a) in the Constitution Of India 1949 (a) the validity of any law relating to the delimitation of constituencies or the allotment of seats to such constituencies, made or purporting to be made under Article 327 or Article 328, shall not be called in question in any court. Art 329(a) of Constitution of India bars challenge to the delimitation of constituencies or allotment of seats in any court of law," he further tweeted.

Gupkar Alliance announces to challenge Panel's report

On Tuesday, PAGD had announced to collectively challenge the Delimitation Commission report in the Supreme Court if it was finalized in the present form.

Spokesperson of the Alliance MY Tarigami disclosed that three National Conference Lok Sabha members – Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone, and Hasnain Masoodi will file objections.

"If the Commission doesn't correct itself even after the objections, the Gupkar Alliance will be collectively challenging its report in the Apex Court," Tarigami said

Sajad Lone takes NC MPs to task for not taking a stand

Seizing the opportunity to 'demonize' Lok Sabha members of NC, who are associated members of the Delimitation Commission, Sajad Lone lambasted them for "bestowing political legitimacy to the panel"

"Don't the people of Kashmir deserve – that 3 MPs should have known that – they will be legitimizing the delimitation commission and a document— which cannot be legally challenged. Legal legitimacy is constitutionally innate. Political legitimacy has been bestowed by NC," Lone tweeted

"Going by sub-section 2 of section 10 of Delimitation Act, the orders of the Commission have the force of the law and shall not be called in question in any court," he added.

Earlier Sajad Lone has criticized the National Conference over its U-turn on the delimitation commission. He questioned the decision of the National Conference MPs to attend a meeting of the Panel after boycotting the first meeting held in February this year.

Lone asked the NC to explain how this was not an endorsement of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

Sajad Lone had quit PAGD within three months after its formation

Within three months after its formation, Sajad Gani Lone had quit the Gupkar Alliance over the fielding of proxy candidates by other constituents in the District Development Councils (DDCs) elections in January this year.

Lone had written a letter to PAGD chairperson and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah mentioned that the party decided to part ways over the issue of fielding proxy candidates by constituent parties against the officially mandated candidates of the alliance during DDC elections.