Politics heated up in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh after "Khalistan" flags were found this morning on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamsala.

Besides the flags, Khalistan was written with green paint on the wall adjoining the main gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

Political parties started exchanging barbs over the incident in the mountainous state, where the ruling BJP is seeking a second term in the power.

While Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asserted to take action against the culprits involved in the incident, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi government, Manish Sisodia demanded the sacking of the Himachal Government for "compromising" national security.

"I condemn the incident. I urge the people of the state to maintain peace. Action will be taken against the perpetrators. We will soon review the security system at our borders with other states", Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said.

He further informed that an FIR has been registered following the incident and a probe has been ordered to nab the culprits.

"The incident is unfortunate and I have ordered a probe. An FIR has also been registered and we are trying to catch the culprits," he said.

हिमाचल सौहार्दपूर्ण राज्य है और यहां शांति कायम रहनी चाहिए।



धर्मशाला में हुई घटना के दोषी जहां भी होंगे उन्हें शीघ्र पकड़ा जाएगा।



उन लोगों का यह कायरतापूर्ण दौर अब अधिक नहीं चलेगा।



निश्चित तौर पर इस घटना को अंजाम देने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/3CazfkTODZ — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) May 8, 2022

Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt. Amarinder Singh strongly condemned the incident and cautioned people against the evil designs of forces inimical to the peace.

"Strongly condemn the act of putting up Khalistan flags at the gate of HP Vidhan Sabha. These are acts of fringe elements who are trying to disturb the peace & brotherhood of our country, which will not be tolerated", Capt tweeted and asked Himachal Chief Minister to take strict action against the perpetrators.

Strongly condemn the act of putting up Khalistan flags at the gate of HP Vidhan Sabha.

These are acts of fringe elements who are trying to disturb the peace & brotherhood of our country, which will not be tolerated. Urge @CMOFFICEHP to take strict action against the perpetrators. https://t.co/behzvzp5Lv — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 8, 2022

AAP takes on BJP, Himachal Chief Minister

Trying to make inroads in the mountainous state, Aam Aadmi Party minced no words in attacking BJP in general and the Himachal government in particular after the incident.

Calling it a huge security failure, Sisodia demanded that either Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should immediately resign or the Union government must sack the Himachal Pradesh government.

He said that the putting up of the Khalistan flags outside the gate of the Himachal assembly building in Dharamshala was a complete failure of the BJP government in dealing with the matter pertaining to national security and keeping the respect of the people of the hill state.

बेहद कड़ी सुरक्षा वाले हिमाचल विधासभा भवन पर ख़ालिस्तानी झंडा सुरक्षा की बहुत बड़ी नाकामी है.



हिमाचल के मुख्यमंत्री को तुरंत इस्तीफ़ा देना चाहिए या फिर केंद्र सरकार को तुरंत जयराम ठाकुर सरकार को बर्खास्त करना चाहिए. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 8, 2022

Earlier BJP had accused the media in-charge of the Himachal unit of AAP Harpreet Singh Bedi of supporting Khalistan which sharing a series of his tweets

Acting on the BJP's allegations, the AAP has expelled Bedi from all posts in the party.

Cong expresses concerns over the prevailing situation

Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC), Sudhir Sharma, who belongs to Kangra district, termed the incident as unfortunate.

हाल ही में पंजाब और हिमाचल में जो इस तरह का वातावरण बनाने की कोशिश की जा रही है चिंता का विषय है। देश की अखंडता के लिए हम हिमाचल वासी अपनी जान तक दे देंगे पर ऐसी ताक़तों को पनपने नहीं देंगे। जय हिंद. — sudhir sharma (@sudhirhp) May 8, 2022

"It is unfortunate that the flags of Khalistan were found on the entrance of the Dharamsala assembly and slogans are written on the walls", he pointed out and expresses his surprise over the non-working of CCTV and the absence of security personnel raises question marks on the administration and security agencies.

Kumar Vishwas attacks Kejriwal

Within minutes after Khalistan flags were found, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas made a veild attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the nation must remember his warning, adding he cautioned the same during the Punjab Assembly elections.

देश मेरी चेतावनी को याद रखे ???

पंजाब के वक़्त कहा था, उसकी अब इस दूसरे प्रदेश पर नज़र है।मैंने पहले भी चेताया था, फिर कह रहा हूँ ? https://t.co/oD5Ti4eIgd — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) May 8, 2022

"The country must remember my warning. I had said at the time of Punjab (Assembly polls). He now has his eyes on the other state. I had warned earlier also, I am saying it again now," he tweeted in Hindi.

Dharamsala is the second capital of Himachal Pradesh

In the year 2017, the then Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh announced Dharamsala town of Kangra district as the second state capital.

The town, some 250 km from the state capital Shimla, has a significance and history of its own.

Dharamshala is a foothill town of McLeodgang, the seat of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and the headquarters of the Central Tibetan Administration. HPCA's cricket stadium is also an attraction at Dharamshala besides its majestic snow-covered Dhauladhar ranges.