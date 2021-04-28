Amid a surge in Corona positive cases, politics on vaccination drive has been intensified in the country as the Union Government on Wednesday came out with figures to counter claims of 'doses shortage' in the opposition-ruled states.

The Union Health Ministry has shared details of total doses supplied to different states and Union Territories (UTs), utilization, and wastage of vaccine. The Minister has shared this data to counter allegations of opposition-ruled states, regarding the non-availability of vaccines, for the next phase of the drive.

"There have been some media reports recently quoting some Maharashtra state government officials pointing out that the vaccines in the state are finished thereby adversely impacting the vaccination drive in the state", the Union Health ministry mentioned in its official data.

"It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as on April 28 morning are 1,58,62,470. Of this, the total consumption including wastage (0.22%) was 1,53,56,151. A balance of 5,06,319 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to the eligible population groups. Furthermore, 5,00,000 doses of COVID vaccine are in the pipeline for delivery in the next three days", reveals Health Ministry's data.

Nearly 16 Cr vaccine doses provided to states, UTs- free of cost

Union Government has so far provided 15,95,96,140 doses, free of cost, to states and Union Territories (UTs) across the country till date. As per data of the Health Ministry 14,89,76,248 doses, including wastages, have been consumed till Wednesday morning.

More than once crore COVID vaccine doses, (1,06,19,892), are still available with the states/UTs for consumption. 57,70,000 vaccine doses will be delivered to all states and UTs within the next three days.

Cong- ruled states non-committal of continuing vaccine drive

Not only Maharashtra government has raised the issue of vaccine shortage, four Congress-ruled states have already flagged doses' crunch to maintain until the next phase of the vaccination campaign scheduled to start from May 1.

Health Ministers of these states have accused the Centre of "hijacking vaccine stocks from manufactures" and shown their inability to become part of the next drive.