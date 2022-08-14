Political parties smelt a deep-rooted conspiracy to delay the maiden assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the decision of the Election Commission to defer the final publication of electoral rolls.

The Election Commission has announced that the final draft of electoral rolls will now be published on the 25th of November instead of the 31st of October as announced by the commission previously.

On August 9, the Election Commission revised the schedule of special summary revision in Jammu and Kashmir with November 25 as the final date for publication of electoral rolls while draft rolls will be published on September 15.

The youth attaining the age of 18 years on October 1, 2022, or earlier will be eligible to become voters in Jammu and Kashmir.

Political parties irritate over adopting "delay tactics" in holding assembly polls in J&K

Except for BJP, all political parties observed deferring publication of the final roll was nothing but a delay tactic in conducting assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Chief Minister and vice president of National Conference Omar Abdullah believes that BJP lacked the guts to face elections in J&K.

"Complete dilution of Article 370, bifurcation and downgrading of J&K state, gerrymandering of constituencies through a tame delimitation commission, curtailing movement and activities of parties like @JKNC by revoking security and Still the BJP doesn't have the guts to face voters of J&K", Omar tweeted while mocking the Saffron Party.

J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir alleged that BJP is brazenly misusing constitutional bodies to deprive people of their democratic rights. "There is no reason to further delay assembly elections in J&K", Mir observed but hastened to add that BJP is creating a hurdle in establishing a popular government.

President of J&K Apni Party Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari while demanding immediate assembly elections said that "People should not be deprived of their political empowerment, in terms of their right to elect their own government in J&K".

"Deferring the publication of electoral rolls reflects the government's intentions of not holding the elections, thereby preventing the people from having an elected government. This government has no temerity to face people. How long will J & K reel under the bureaucratic rule?", CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami asked.

Tarigami said that it is high time for the BJP to explain to the people of the country the reasons behind not holding elections for so long in Jammu and Kashmir.

Then Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the assembly in 2018 hours after political parties staked claims to form a government in J&K through social media sites.

On the 5th of August 2019, the Modi Government revoked Article 370 and downgraded Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory. Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the house has promised that the statehood of J&K will be restored at an appropriate time.

Assembly elections unlikely to be held in 2022

With the decision of the Election Commission to defer the publication of the final electoral rolls to November 25 instead of October 31, the chances of assembly elections in the year 2022 are very bleak.

Political observers believed that elections will be held in March-April 2023, which is the best-suited condition for polls.