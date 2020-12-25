Indian films are quite particular about their shooting locations and European countries are often the go-to destinations. From Switzerland's snowcapped mountains in the backdrop of lush greenery to London's historic streets or even the Eiffel Tower in Paris, we've seen it all courtesy of some of the biggest Hindi films. But one location that is often mistaken for being Switzerland is Poland, with its scenic landscapes, lakes and greenery.

From Salman Khan's super-hit film Kick, which was shot in Warsaw, to Aamir Khan's blockbuster film Fanaah, which captured the winter beauty of Zakopane – a hill station 400 km south of Poland, this eastern European country has a lot to offer beyond those breathtaking landscapes.

In an exclusive fireside chat with Poland Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski, IBTimes Editorial Director, Danish Manzoor discussed various topics about India-Poland relations and tapped into some interesting points about how these ties help Indian businesses, especially the Indian film industry. Burakowski offered some insights on the breathtaking scenic landscapes that Poland offers, ideal for Hindi films to be shot at for dramatic effects, and even explained the financial advantage of shooting in the east European country.

Shooting Indian films in Poland

In the latest episode of The Talk, Burakowski talked about how some films like Fanaah were shot in Poland even though many thought it was Switzerland.

"The Polish mountains played Kashmir in the film," the ambassador said jokingly.

Then, talking about the incentives offered to Indian film producers for shooting in Poland, Burakowski said they can avail up to 30 percent rebate on costs.

"We offer very good locations and we also offer very good incentives. The Polish Institute of Film Industry offers up to 30 percent of the cost refund when the production is in Poland, about Poland and there's a cooperation with some Polish company," Burakowski told IBTimes.

Burakowski also mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan visited Poland before the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Bachchan was visiting the city of Wroclaw, where the City Council of the City of Wroclaw named a Square after his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Watch the full interview of Adam Burakowski below: