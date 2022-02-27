The Ukraine crisis is unfolding rapidly and sadly for the worse as Russian aggression continues to cost the war-torn country lives, damages and fear of losing freedom. Many Indians have been stranded in Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict and waiting to be evacuated to safety. The Indian government took timely action and started its evacuation operation "Operation Ganga".

While countries neighbouring Ukraine are extending help to India in the evacuation, Poland just made a grand gesture that is a testament to the relations both countries share. Poland ambassador to India Adam Burakowski announced that his country is further easing India's efforts in the evacuation of its nationals from Ukraine.

Burakowski said that Indian students who escape from the Russian aggression in Ukraine and cross over to Poland will be welcomed with open arms. Poland has lifted the visa requirement for Indian students crossing over to Poland from Ukraine.

Poland extends timely friendly hand to India.



Indian students escaping Russian aggression in Ukraine allowed to enter without Visa.



Bravo! ??



Poland’s Ambassador to India @Adam_Burakowski confirms. https://t.co/DnDpWh31Qy — Danish Manzoor (@TellDM) February 27, 2022

Operation Ganga

A total of three flights carrying stranded Indian nationals took off from Hungary's Budapest in the last 24 hours amid intensified Russia and Ukraine War. The evacuation operation named as 'Operations Ganga' is being extensively activated from Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. Camps have been set up in these countries at the borders with Ukraine. Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar thanked his Hungarian counterpart for extending full support for 'Operation Ganga'.

Further, Indian Embassy in Ukraine is rescuing stranded Indian nationals from various parts of the war-torn country and sending them to the borders with these four countries wherein Indian officials are waiting for them to cross the border. Also, Indian embassy in Ukraine have shared a list of temporary bomb shelters created by local administration for the stranded Indian students amid intensified bombing by Russia.