Amid protests in different parts of the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) over the brutal exploitation of natural resources by successive governments in Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif insulted so-called "Prime Minister" of PoJK Sardar Tanvir Ilyas for raising issues related to the residents of areas under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

A video of the whole episode has gone viral on social media in which the Pakistani Prime Minister is seen snubbing PoJK "Prime Minister" in an official function.

The ugly scenes were witnessed during a function when the Pakistani Prime Minister engaged in a verbal spat with Tanvir Ilyas. The Pakistani Prime Minister was inaugurating the refurbishment project of units five and six of Mangla Dam.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, Tanvir can be seen trying to speak during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's speech.

Instead of listening to the issues raised by the PoJK Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif snubbed him and asked him to sit down and that they will talk later. However, the PoJK Prime Minister continued to raise the issues. Shehbaz again asked Tanvir to remain silent, a request which met refusal from the latter.

I was attacked by guards of the Prime Minister's, says Tanvir

After being insulted by the Pakistani Prime Minister at an official function, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas said that he was attacked by the guards of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"I was not allowed to speak at the function. When Prime Minister completed his speech, I wanted to raise the problems of the people with all respect to the Prime Minister", Ilyas said.

"That idiot, thief, and that mad man did not let me speak in the function", annoyed Ilyas reacted, adding, "Prime Minister's guards heckled me, misbehaved with me, and attacked me".

Massive protest in PoJK; slogans of freedom from Pakistan raised.

Enraged over the treatment being meted out to their leader, residents of PoJK resorted to protests in different parts of the region. They shouted slogans against the Pakistani Prime Minister and demanded an apology.

"The Pakistani Prime Minister owes an apology to our Prime Minister and the people of PoJK. If this is not done, we will block the region and protest on the roads. We will stop all vehicles transportation here", one of the protesters said.

Social activist of PoJK, Dr. Amjaz Ayub Mirza said that it was high time for the ruling class of PoJK that there is no room for negotiation. "The only way for the residents of PoJK is freedom from Pakistan", he argued.

امپورٹڈ وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کے رویہ پر وزیراعظم آزاد جموں و کشمیر سردار تنویر الیاس کا شدید ردعمل امپورٹڈ وزیراعظم کو چاہئے کہ اپنے اس رویہ پر کشمیری عوام سے معافی مانگے۔

1/2#شہباز_شریف_معافی_مانگو pic.twitter.com/X4Xv765Cnj — PTI Azad Kashmir (@PTIAJK_Official) December 5, 2022

