Chinese smartphone maker Poco on Tuesday launched M2 smartphone with MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor and 6GB RAM in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the 64GB storage variant.

The other variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 12,499.

The devices will be available on September 15 in slate blue, pitch black and brick red colour options, the company said in a statement.

"It is India's most affordable 6GB RAM smartphone. Besides, POCO M2 offers a full HD+ display, a great camera experience along with a long-lasting battery,'' Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, POCO India, said in a statement.

Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, with a resolution of 2340x1080 and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor with two Cortex-A75 cores at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The device houses a 13MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

According to the company, with the 8MP ultra-wide camera with 118-degree field of view, users can expand their view significantly while the 5MP macro sensor will allow users to take some dramatic close-up shots.

There is also an 8MP selfie camera with night mode.

The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh built-in battery, powered with support for 18W fast charging (10W charger in box).

(With inputs from IANS)